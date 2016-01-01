See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Murray Engel, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Murray Engel, MD

Dr. Murray Engel, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Engel works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Engel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-3278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
TCD Bubble Test
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Botulism
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Murray Engel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477570356
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murray Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engel works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Engel’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

