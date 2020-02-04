Overview of Dr. Murray Fershtman, MD

Dr. Murray Fershtman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Fershtman works at Forest Pediatrics in Conroe, TX with other offices in Montgomery, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.