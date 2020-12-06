Dr. Murray Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Murray Goldberg, MD
Dr. Murray Goldberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Urologic Physicians and Surgeons, PA3399 Pga Blvd Ste 230, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 748-9104
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldberg was professional, knowledgeable, and very easy to talk with. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a urologist. There is nothing better than finding a good physician that knows his business, communicates effectively and has a great personality.
About Dr. Murray Goldberg, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
