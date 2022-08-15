Overview of Dr. Murray Shames, MD

Dr. Murray Shames, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Shames works at South Tampa office in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.