Overview of Dr. Musarrat Qureshi, MD

Dr. Musarrat Qureshi, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Fjmc Pakistan.



They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.