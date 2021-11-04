See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beckley, WV
Dr. Mustafa Rahim, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (114)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mustafa Rahim, MD

Dr. Mustafa Rahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.

Dr. Rahim works at Mustafa Rahim MD Inc in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mustafa Rahim MD Inc
    321 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 256-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Raleigh General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 04, 2021
    I saw Dr. Rahim as a new patient. He was attentive and thorough. I received better care from him than I have in a bit! I have been experiencing something that has been being diagnosed as trigger finger, he told me that it was a condition in my palm that has been causing it. I’m stunned as I have had surgery to alleviate it a few years ago and it seemed to have switched fingers. I’m very pleased so far!
    Wally — Nov 04, 2021
