Overview of Dr. Mustafa Rahim, MD

Dr. Mustafa Rahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Rahim works at Mustafa Rahim MD Inc in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.