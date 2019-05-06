Dr. Muthusamy Muthiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muthiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muthusamy Muthiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muthusamy Muthiah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.1866 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 202, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-8796
-
2
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 623-8796
-
3
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 623-8796
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding cardiologist! He is knowledgable,thorough and truly cares about his patients! I am so blessed to be under his care.
About Dr. Muthusamy Muthiah, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Hindi
- 1679541148
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muthiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muthiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muthiah has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muthiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muthiah speaks Dutch and Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthiah.
