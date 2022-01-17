Overview

Dr. Mylanie Facelo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Facelo works at Carondelet Medical Group-Foothills in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.