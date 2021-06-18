Dr. Myriah Zeien-Tarantelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeien-Tarantelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myriah Zeien-Tarantelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Myriah Zeien-Tarantelli, MD
Dr. Myriah Zeien-Tarantelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Zeien-Tarantelli's Office Locations
Children's and Women's Specialists330 23rd Ave N Ste 450, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-7339
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She helped our infant twins with their extreme discomfort caused by reflux. She has a great bedside manner. I enjoy everyone I’ve encountered at her office from receptionists to nurses. Wonderful experience with Dr. Tarantelli each time we go.
About Dr. Myriah Zeien-Tarantelli, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
