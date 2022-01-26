Dr. N Mullai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N Mullai, MD
Dr. N Mullai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Specialist in Treating Cancers and Blood Disorders401 Bogle St Ste 101, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 676-0275
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I feel very fortunate to have chosen Dr. Mullai as my oncologist. We are lucky to have such quality care for cancer patients in our area. Her office and complete staff are friendly and courteous.
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- Cook Co Hospital
- Stanley Med Coll
- U Madras
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mullai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullai has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mullai speaks Tamil.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullai.
