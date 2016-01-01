Overview of Dr. Nabeel Herial, MPH

Dr. Nabeel Herial, MPH is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Herial works at Neurology Associates of Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.