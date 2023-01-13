Overview of Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD

Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Potomac, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.



Dr. Altememi works at Neurology Center in Potomac, MD with other offices in Washington, DC, Bethesda, MD, Silver Spring, MD and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Sleep Apnea and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.