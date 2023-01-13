Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altememi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD
Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Potomac, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.
Dr. Altememi works at
Dr. Altememi's Office Locations
The Neurology Center1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 562-7200
The Neurology Center PA2021 K St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 562-7200
- 3 6931 Arlington Rd Ste T100, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 576-8700
The Neurology Center10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 562-7200
THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1720, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 562-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
With me, Dr. A has been a fantastic doctor. He is a great diagnostician; he is super organized in his analysis and explanation. He is clear. Just terrific.
About Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
