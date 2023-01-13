See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Potomac, MD
Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD

Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Potomac, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.

Dr. Altememi works at Neurology Center in Potomac, MD with other offices in Washington, DC, Bethesda, MD, Silver Spring, MD and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Sleep Apnea and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altememi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurology Center
    1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  2. 2
    The Neurology Center PA
    2021 K St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  3. 3
    6931 Arlington Rd Ste T100, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 576-8700
  4. 4
    The Neurology Center
    10750 Columbia Pike Ste 600, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  5. 5
    THE NEUROLOGY CENTER, Chevy Chase, MD
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1720, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699096529
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Altememi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altememi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altememi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altememi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altememi has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Sleep Apnea and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altememi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Altememi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altememi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altememi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altememi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

