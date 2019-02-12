Dr. Nabil Khoury-Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury-Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Khoury-Yacoub, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartsdale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Mmc Fertility and Hormone Center141 S Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 285-0530
White Plains Hospital Medical Center170 Maple Ave Fl 4, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 328-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Nabil Khoury is an outstanding and caring doctor. He explains procedures thoroughly. He is very knowledgeable, gentle and has his complete respectful attention on his patient. He listens and takes his time to answer questions thoroughly. His discernment (without drama!) has been impeccable. If it were possible, I would award him 10+++stars
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PARIS-SOUTH / RESEARCH OF MEDICINE, KREMLIN-BICETRE, ORSAY
Dr. Khoury-Yacoub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury-Yacoub accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury-Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury-Yacoub has seen patients for Pap Smear, Uterine Fibroids and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury-Yacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoury-Yacoub speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury-Yacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury-Yacoub.
