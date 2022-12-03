Dr. Nabil Wees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Wees, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Wees, MD
Dr. Nabil Wees, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Wees' Office Locations
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Nabil Wees, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1164862454
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta University (GME)
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta University (GME)
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta University (GME)
- Damascus University - Syria (SOM)
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wees has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wees.
