Dr. Nadeem Dallal, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Dallal, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roeland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Dallal works at
Locations
Complete Care Dental5125 Roe Blvd, Roeland Park, KS 66205 Directions (913) 228-1567Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff are very friendly and gentle. Dr. Dallal is the best dentist. Everything he does is top notch.
About Dr. Nadeem Dallal, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1467481028
Education & Certifications
- Special Patient Care/ Oncology Dental Support
- Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dallal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallal accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dallal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dallal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dallal.
