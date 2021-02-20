See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Napoleon, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Napoleon, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ayub Med Coll and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center and Henry County Hospital.

Dr. Lughmani works at Naeem A Lughmani MD in Napoleon, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH, Wauseon, OH, Rosedale, MD and Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naeem A Lughmani MD
    1600 E Riverview Ave, Napoleon, OH 43545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5392
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Toledo Clinic Incorporated
    7135 Sylvania Ave Ste 2A, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5392
  3. 3
    Naeem A Lughmani MD
    725 S Shoop Ave Ste 104, Wauseon, OH 43567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5392
  4. 4
    Institute of Sleep Medicine
    1232 Race Rd Ste 303, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 238-1673
  5. 5
    Institute of Sleep Medicine
    7600 Osler Dr Ste 401, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 238-1673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fulton County Health Center
  • Henry County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 20, 2021
    I have been a patient for at least 8 years. I don't remember exactly when I began seeing him. When I first began seeing him there were long waiting periods. Then when he got a nurse practitioner this was no longer a problem. There was a period of time when there was a lot of staff changes, possibly due to a location change. Dr. Lughmani himself has been an excellent and knowledgeable doctor. I haven't experienced any problems with long wait times or noticed significant staff changes in the past couple of years. I highly recommend him.
    Deborah Eastman — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1013915263
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Graduate Hospital
    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore MC
    Internship
    • Howard U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Ayub Med Coll
    Medical Education

