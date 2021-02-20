Overview

Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Napoleon, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ayub Med Coll and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center and Henry County Hospital.



Dr. Lughmani works at Naeem A Lughmani MD in Napoleon, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH, Wauseon, OH, Rosedale, MD and Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.