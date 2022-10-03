Dr. Guntupalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nageswara Guntupalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Nageswara Guntupalli, MD
Dr. Nageswara Guntupalli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Guntupalli's Office Locations
Aurora Charter Oak Hospital1161 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 966-1632
Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic Inc.500 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 339-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love this doctor even with all the years in his field he really listens to me he listens very carefully and he takes into consideration when I’m feeling and he gives me feedback on that and he allows you to have a say so in your recovery and your release or discharge and he knows when somebody is in trouble he’s just all around super good doctor
About Dr. Nageswara Guntupalli, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Guntupalli has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Marijuana Addiction and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guntupalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
