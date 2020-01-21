Dr. Duan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naili Duan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naili Duan, MD
Dr. Naili Duan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Duan's Office Locations
Mark X Norleans MD Phd PA9730 COMMERCE CENTER CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 590-9190
- 2 413 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 202, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 590-9190
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duan is a great neurologist. She prescribes the right medication, and helps me get through my hard times. It’s just not easy getting in touch with them to get refills. You have to leave messages.
About Dr. Naili Duan, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1700802311
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Duan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duan has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duan speaks Chinese.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Duan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.