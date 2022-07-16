See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Baddoura works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Partial Lung Collapse and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollwood wound Care center
    6919 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 558-4900
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Hospital Carrollwood
    7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 404, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 428-6904
  3. 3
    Lmb Institute Inc.
    14434 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 558-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Partial Lung Collapse
Ileus
Bedsores
Partial Lung Collapse
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baddoura?

    Jul 16, 2022
    I’ve been fortunate to have three very personal procedures performed by Dr. Naji Baddoura. Women age and become old. Men age and become handsome. I pray the culture changes as my daughters pass through time. Until then, Dr Baddoura and his support staff couldn’t be more compassionate with expert skills that support healthy and natural outcomes. It is with excitement for those around me to see me as I’ve always seen myself.
    Excited to Shine — Jul 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baddoura to family and friends

    Dr. Baddoura's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baddoura

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD.

    About Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033146691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddoura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baddoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baddoura works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baddoura’s profile.

    Dr. Baddoura has seen patients for Bedsores, Partial Lung Collapse and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddoura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddoura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddoura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddoura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddoura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.