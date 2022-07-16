Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddoura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD
Overview
Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Baddoura works at
Locations
1
Carrollwood wound Care center6919 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 558-4900Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pm
2
Florida Hospital Carrollwood7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 404, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 428-6904
3
Lmb Institute Inc.14434 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 558-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been fortunate to have three very personal procedures performed by Dr. Naji Baddoura. Women age and become old. Men age and become handsome. I pray the culture changes as my daughters pass through time. Until then, Dr Baddoura and his support staff couldn’t be more compassionate with expert skills that support healthy and natural outcomes. It is with excitement for those around me to see me as I’ve always seen myself.
About Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1033146691
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- John Hopkins Hospital
- American University of Beirut
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddoura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddoura has seen patients for Bedsores, Partial Lung Collapse and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddoura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baddoura speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddoura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddoura.
