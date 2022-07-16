Overview

Dr. Naji Baddoura, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Baddoura works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Partial Lung Collapse and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.