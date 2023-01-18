Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizuguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD
Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Mizuguchi's Office Locations
Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery7501 NEW LA GRANGE RD, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 894-8595
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery for a breast reduction. I am a week out and cannot say enough about Dr. Mizuguchi and his team! When you enter his beautiful building you immediately feel at home and the staff is always so kind. Before the operation they informed me on all that was going to happen. I was given information verbally and in a written packet. At the surgery, I meet with Dr. Mizuguchi before the procedure and he called me at home later that day to check on me. I had a followup the next day and then one week out. No only did they answer all of my follow up questions, they made me feel at ease and gave me information for the next appointment which is in a week. His nurse, Ali, is very knowledgeable and helpful. His PA gave me a lot of detailed information when answering my questions and even followed up with a text today. OVER AND ABOVE care and professionalism! I am so happy I put my trust and care in Dr. Mizuguchi and his practice. I am so happy!
About Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- University Of Louisville
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- UCLA Ctr Health Scis
