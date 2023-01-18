See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD

Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Mizuguchi works at Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
4.9 (243)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
5.0 (445)
View Profile

Dr. Mizuguchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery
    7501 NEW LA GRANGE RD, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 894-8595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Lump
CoolSculpting®
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Lump
CoolSculpting®

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mizuguchi?

    Jan 18, 2023
    I recently had surgery for a breast reduction. I am a week out and cannot say enough about Dr. Mizuguchi and his team! When you enter his beautiful building you immediately feel at home and the staff is always so kind. Before the operation they informed me on all that was going to happen. I was given information verbally and in a written packet. At the surgery, I meet with Dr. Mizuguchi before the procedure and he called me at home later that day to check on me. I had a followup the next day and then one week out. No only did they answer all of my follow up questions, they made me feel at ease and gave me information for the next appointment which is in a week. His nurse, Ali, is very knowledgeable and helpful. His PA gave me a lot of detailed information when answering my questions and even followed up with a text today. OVER AND ABOVE care and professionalism! I am so happy I put my trust and care in Dr. Mizuguchi and his practice. I am so happy!
    Allison — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mizuguchi to family and friends

    Dr. Mizuguchi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mizuguchi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD.

    About Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417937376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA Ctr Health Scis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizuguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mizuguchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mizuguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mizuguchi works at Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mizuguchi’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizuguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizuguchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizuguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizuguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nana Mizuguchi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.