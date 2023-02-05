Dr. Germany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Germany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Germany, MD
Dr. Nancy Germany, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Germany works at
Dr. Germany's Office Locations
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a breast cancer survivor and MS warrior. I see Dr Germany for ongoing and preventative pain management. She and her staff always treat me with courtesy, compassion and respect. Dr Germany explains everything and talks to me until I am satisfied. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Nancy Germany, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760418131
