Overview of Dr. Nancy Hausman, MD

Dr. Nancy Hausman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hausman works at SHMG Sleep Medicine - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.