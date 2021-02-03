Overview

Dr. Nancy Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.



Dr. Kim works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.