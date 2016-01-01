Overview

Dr. Nancy Lichon, MD is a Dermatologist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.



Dr. Lichon works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Ringworm and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.