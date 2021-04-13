Dr. Nancy Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Ling, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Ling, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 305 Bryan Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-2054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ling?
Knowledgeable physician; gives a very thorough dermatological exam and evaluation; courteous and professional staff; am always seen on time; staff was able to fit me into the schedule when I had an emergency need.
About Dr. Nancy Ling, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174586481
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern Fl Sch Of Med
- Mt Sinai-Miami Beach
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ling has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ling speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.