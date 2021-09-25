Dr. Nancy Marquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Marquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Capital Surgeons Group - North Austin, 505 Louis Henna Blvd Ste 220, Round Rock, TX 78664
Capital Surgeons Group - Central Austin, 3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78705
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - Georgetown, 1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2218, Georgetown, TX 78626
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- UnitedHealthCare
I am hard of hearing and neglected to do what was asked of me and I apologize to Dr. Marquez. I know you have other patients and with the covid, things are rough. I'm sorry to have upset you and looking forward to seeing you on Friday. Again, I am sorry and appreciate your patience. Sue Small
About Dr. Nancy Marquez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1912986803
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Marquez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marquez works at
Dr. Marquez speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.