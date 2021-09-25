See All General Surgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Nancy Marquez, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nancy Marquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Williamson.

Dr. Marquez works at Capital Surgeons Group - North Austin in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Surgeons Group - North Austin
    505 Louis Henna Blvd Ste 220, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5336
    Capital Surgeons Group - Central Austin
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5335
    Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - Georgetown
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2218, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 795-1906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Williamson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2021
    I am hard of hearing and neglected to do what was asked of me and I apologize to Dr. Marquez. I know you have other patients and with the covid, things are rough. I'm sorry to have upset you and looking forward to seeing you on Friday. Again, I am sorry and appreciate your patience. Sue Small
    About Dr. Nancy Marquez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912986803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Marquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marquez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

