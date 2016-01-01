Dr. Pickering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nancy Pickering, MD
Dr. Nancy Pickering, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Philadelphia Medical Specialists3939 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 877-7400
- 2 7 Bala Ave Ste 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (215) 877-7400
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1801821798
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pickering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickering speaks Italian and Spanish.
