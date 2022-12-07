Dr. Rector has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Rector, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Rector, MD
Dr. Nancy Rector, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart.
Nancy F Rector M.d. PA9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 890, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0110
- 2 2000 Highway 25B Ste J1, Heber Springs, AR 72543 Directions (501) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Has been caring for my COPD for about 4 years and it has actually improved a little with each year. very personable and always remembers you.
About Dr. Nancy Rector, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1538195086
- Ark Med Ctr
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Rector has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sarcoidosis, and more.
