Dr. Nancy Rubin, DO
Overview of Dr. Nancy Rubin, DO
Dr. Nancy Rubin, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Monterey, CA.
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
Jay S. Edmonds Jr. MD Inc.5 Harris Ct Bldg T, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-4105
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I moved from the bay area in 2017. I'd already been diagnosed with Leukemia, Bladder cancer & melanoma. My first appt. with Dr. Ruben I immediately noticed she was more interested in my past and what past physicians had or hadn't done. Due to the melanoma, she asked about my past PET scans, which no doctor in the past had ordered. My first PET scan found a cancerous tumor in my lung. Upon my wondering how this could be, I searched through my past records with bay area doctors and found a tumor was noted on a CT-Scan yet the bay area doctor(s) never went further to see what it was. Had I not moved to Monterey and found Dr. Ruben I would not be alive to write this review today.
About Dr. Nancy Rubin, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1003980947
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
