Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Shannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Shannon, MD
Dr. Nancy Shannon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon's Office Locations
- 1 548 Market St Ste 94061, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (800) 321-6879
-
2
Propel Medical PC1125 Mission St Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94103 Directions (800) 321-6879
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon?
She is a wonderful doctor! Has given me my confidence back. I would absolutely recommend her for hair transplants.
About Dr. Nancy Shannon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1588670111
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.