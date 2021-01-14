Dr. Nancy Sicotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Sicotte, MD
Dr. Nancy Sicotte, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Sicotte's Office Locations
Cedars Sinai Medical Center127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6472
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Sicotte yesterday and couldn’t have been more impressed. She was compassionate, thorough and extremely intelligent. She took time and was very thoughtful in her approach. I am so grateful to have found her.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932128725
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- UCLA Med Center
- UCLA
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Sicotte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sicotte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sicotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sicotte has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sicotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicotte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicotte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.