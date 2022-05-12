Dr. Nancy Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Tran, MD
Dr. Nancy Tran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
South Florida Nephrology Consultants, PL1150 N 35th Ave Ste 465, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 986-9008Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Surgery Specialists of South Broward Inc603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 265, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 437-2101Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran is a very warm and kind doctor who makes sure to take the time to know all about her patients. She answered all my questions and gave me very valuable medical advice based on my current situation. I am very grateful to have her as my kidney doctor.
About Dr. Nancy Tran, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1093974776
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
