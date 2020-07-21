See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Pawtucket, RI
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD

Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Care New England Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kramer's Office Locations

    Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 729-2635
    Care New England Medical Group
    455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 736-4523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr. Kramer gives a very thorough exam and listens to your questions and concerns. Overall best Dr. I've ever had.
    LisaMartha — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689779340
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard Med Sch
    • RI Hosp
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • Pulmonary Disease
