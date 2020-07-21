Overview of Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD

Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at Care New England Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.