Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD
Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2635
Care New England Medical Group455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 736-4523
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer gives a very thorough exam and listens to your questions and concerns. Overall best Dr. I've ever had.
About Dr. Naomi Kramer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard Med Sch
- RI Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pulmonary Disease
