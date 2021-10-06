Dr. Nargess Kaviani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaviani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nargess Kaviani, MD
Overview
Dr. Nargess Kaviani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Kaviani works at
Locations
University Physician Grp State College1850 E Park Ave Ste 312, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 689-3156
Centre Emergency Medical Associates1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She was really nice and took the time to explain everything to me.
About Dr. Nargess Kaviani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Persian
- 1467697078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaviani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaviani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaviani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaviani speaks Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaviani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaviani.
