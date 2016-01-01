Overview

Dr. Naramin Halabi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Halabi works at Medina Medical Office Building in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.