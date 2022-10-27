Dr. Narsing Damera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narsing Damera, MD
Overview
Dr. Narsing Damera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Damera works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Avon Cardiology9166 E US Highway 36, Indianapolis, IN 46234 Directions (317) 798-0105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Damera is an excellent, caring doctor. He listens and explains things very well. He is very thorough. His staff is also excellent, knowledgeable and friendly. The office is very clean and nice. I've never waited longer than 10 minutes to be seen so they work hard to see folks on time. I couldn't ask for better and highly recommend Dr. Damera and his team if you need a cardiologist.
About Dr. Narsing Damera, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1861466377
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Putnam County Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
