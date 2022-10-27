Overview

Dr. Narsing Damera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY



Dr. Damera works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Avon Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.