Dr. Razack-Malik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nasreen Razack-Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasreen Razack-Malik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Razack-Malik works at
Locations
Behavioral Adult IP303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4080
Central FL Behavioral Hsp6601 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821 Directions (407) 370-0111
University Behavioral Center2500 Discovery Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 281-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nasreen Razack-Malik, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Dr. Razack-Malik has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razack-Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
