Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Gaines, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Gaines, MD
Dr. Natalie Gaines, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Gaines works at
Dr. Gaines' Office Locations
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9447
Amarillo Urology Associates LLP1900 Medi Park Dr, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9447
Urology San Antonio7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaines is truly caring and compassionate. She really cares about her patients and is involved in getting them the best care possible. She speaks in a way that you understand your diagnosis and care.
About Dr. Natalie Gaines, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376855312
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaines has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.