See All General Dentists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS

Dentistry
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Jackson works at Natalie Jackson, DDS in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NOLA Smiles Dental Solutions
    2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 820, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 208-2422
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arestin® Therapy
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Arestin® Therapy
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs) Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Prophy Jet Air Polishing Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?

    Apr 10, 2020
    I was very pleased with Dr. Jackson's professional service and friendly manner when she came to the rescue for my broken tooth. I will always recommend her and the friendly staff for outstanding dental work to anyone looking for a qualified dentist in the uptown New Orleans District. She has been a reliable and trustworthy Dr. that cares for her patients. Happy smiles
    Joseph R. — Apr 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jackson to family and friends

    Dr. Jackson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jackson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS.

    About Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568665412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at Natalie Jackson, DDS in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Natalie Jackson, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.