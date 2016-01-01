Overview of Dr. Natalya Kishkareva, MD

Dr. Natalya Kishkareva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from VOLGOGRAD MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Kishkareva works at YONKERS GEN HOSP-CARDIO D in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.