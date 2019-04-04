Dr. Natalya Rukhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rukhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalya Rukhman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalya Rukhman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Rukhman works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Endocrinology621 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rukhman?
Dr Rukhman has exceeded my expectations with my care. She is professional and caring and I recommend her to many.
About Dr. Natalya Rukhman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063616506
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rukhman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rukhman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rukhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rukhman works at
Dr. Rukhman has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rukhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rukhman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rukhman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rukhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rukhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.