Overview of Dr. Natasha Ahmed, MD

Dr. Natasha Ahmed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY



Dr. Ahmed works at Town Plaza Women's Health - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.