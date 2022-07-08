Dr. Natasha Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natasha Ahmed, MD
Dr. Natasha Ahmed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Town Plaza Women's Health - Overland Park5701 W 119th St Ste 345, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-5240
2
Town Plaza Women's Health - Leawood15137 Rosewood Dr, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 728-0364Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Natasha Ahmed is a phenomenal OB/GYN doctor! She is exceptionally thorough and really takes the time to address all my questions and concerns. She's also very friendly and approachable. I no longer dread my annual women's wellness appointment, and that's all because of Dr. Ahmed. If I could give her a 100-star rating, I most definitely would!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1861758716
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
