Overview of Dr. Natasha Desai, MD

Dr. Natasha Desai, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at ColumbiaDoctors - 590 5th Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.