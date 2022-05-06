See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Natasha Desai, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natasha Desai, MD

Dr. Natasha Desai, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Desai works at ColumbiaDoctors - 590 5th Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors 590 5th Avenue
    590 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-4565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2022
    She was running a bit late but apologized profusely. Did a very throughout exam and came up with a new diagnosis for my back and hip pain. Very courteous and friendly.
    Florian — May 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Natasha Desai, MD
    About Dr. Natasha Desai, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326350810
    Education & Certifications

    • Children S Hospital Of Philadelphia|Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
    • Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natasha Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at ColumbiaDoctors - 590 5th Avenue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

