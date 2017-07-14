Overview of Dr. Natasha Travis, MD

Dr. Natasha Travis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Travis works at EMORY UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.