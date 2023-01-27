See All Hematologists in Fargo, ND
Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD

Hematology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD

Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Kobrinsky works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kobrinsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD

    • Hematology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1659398329
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Minnesota
    • Chldns Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Chldns Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University of Manitoba Fac Med
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobrinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kobrinsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kobrinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kobrinsky works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Kobrinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Kobrinsky has seen patients for Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobrinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobrinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobrinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobrinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobrinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

