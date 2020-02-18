Overview of Dr. Nathan Lucas Jr, DPM

Dr. Nathan Lucas Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.



Dr. Lucas Jr works at Advanced Foot/Ankle Care Memp in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.