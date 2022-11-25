Dr. Pezda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD
Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Pezda's Office Locations
Retina Specialists Of Michigan5030 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Retina Specialists of Michigan Holland1362 S Point Pl, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 954-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Shoreline Vision1266 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 739-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pezda is not only a great doctor, but he shows respect for his patients. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Michaels Hosp-University Toronto Fac Med
- Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
