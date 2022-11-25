Overview of Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD

Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Pezda works at Retina Specialists of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.