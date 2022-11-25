See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (25)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD

Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Pezda works at Retina Specialists of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pezda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Specialists Of Michigan
    5030 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Retina Specialists of Michigan Holland
    1362 S Point Pl, Holland, MI 49423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Shoreline Vision
    1266 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 739-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2022
    Dr. Pezda is not only a great doctor, but he shows respect for his patients. I would highly recommend him.
    JH — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Nathan Pezda, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669602033
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Michaels Hosp-University Toronto Fac Med
    Residency
    • Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State
    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pezda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pezda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pezda has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pezda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pezda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pezda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.