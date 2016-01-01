See All Oncologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Nathan Rich, MD

Medical Oncology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Rich, MD

Dr. Nathan Rich, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Castleview Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rich works at Utah Cancer Specialists - Provo/Utah Valley in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rich's Office Locations

    Utah Cancer Specialists - Provo/Utah Valley
    1034 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5806
    Utah Cancer Specialists
    395 W Cougar Blvd Ste 104, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 396-9148

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Castleview Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nathan Rich, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1396778148
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rich works at Utah Cancer Specialists - Provo/Utah Valley in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Rich’s profile.

    Dr. Rich has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

