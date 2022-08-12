Dr. Nathan Spence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Spence, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Spence, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
Inland Cardiology Associates910 W 5th Ave Ste 900, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5500
Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest62 W 7th Ave Ste 310, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 847-2500
Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Vascular Services - North Spokane605 E Holland Ave Ste 212, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 724-4100
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-2531MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spence?
Spokane is so lucky to have a cardiologist like Dr. Spence. He made me feel safe and comfortable about my catheter procedure. I can not recommend him enough. A truly caring and compassionate doctor! Teresa
About Dr. Nathan Spence, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821231986
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
