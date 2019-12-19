Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Colorectal Surgery2 Hospital Plz Ste 340, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 838-4686Wednesday2:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 2004 Dr. Holmes operated on my husband for colon cancer at RWJ hosp in New Brunswick.. I am happy to say 15 yrs later is still alive. Has other problems heart etc. Thk you Dr Holmes. M. Mathis, Dr Karp was his oncologist
About Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801868187
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hlth Ctr, Colon And Rectal Surgery R W Johnson Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
