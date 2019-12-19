Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Holmes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Holmes works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Colorectal Surgery in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.